Santa Barbara County hospitals prepare for surge bed use; 3 COVID-19 deaths reported

The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara has brought hospitals into uncertain territory, with some beginning to activate their ICU surge capacity due to an influx in patients.

As of Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's overall availability of staffed intensive care unit beds for adults reached its lowest point at 6.6%. The county is seeing its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 127 residents hospitalized, including 33 in the ICU, according to county public health data.

At Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, spokeswoman Sara San Juan said the current 26 intensive care patients have brought the hospital over its 20-bed ICU capacity.

In order to continue providing sufficient care to patients, the hospital will need to begin using its 48 surge beds set aside in March, along with possibly allocating nurses to multiple ICU beds in the future.

"We have implemented surge plans for additional ICU beds as previously shared, and have adequate staffing at this time to care for patients," San Juan said.

Until last week, Santa Barbara County's ICU capacity has remained well above the red zone of 15%. However, the recent decrease has brought the county more in step with the rest of the Southern California region, where the aggregate capacity currently stands at zero percent.