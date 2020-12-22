Santa Barbara County ICU capacity remains stable, but officials still concerned as COVID spreads

While ICU capacity in Santa Barbara County remains well above that of surrounding areas, public health officials remain concerned about a spike in local COVID-19 cases and the impacts of utilizing surge capacity in local hospitals.

The confirmation of 264 new cases on Tuesday brought the county past the 15,000-case mark, with the numbers of active COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations as high as they’ve ever been.

“We now have 10 times as many infected people in the county as in early November," county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said Tuesday. “Thankfully, our local ICU capacity remains above 30%, compared to the rest of the state where it is dismally low.”

A total of 103 county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 22 individuals in the ICU. The current ICU capacity is 40%, a percentage that does not include the potential ICU surge capacity, Ansorg said.

Surge capacity refers to additional unstaffed beds set aside for use if existing staffed beds are filled. According to Ansorg, the exact number of surge beds in the county is unknown, since it depends on whether additional beds could be staffed by a nurse.

“To go into surge mode means that one ICU nurse would need to take care of more patients. We want to avoid that because those workers are already stretched to the limit,” he said.

Of the 15,198 total cases in the county, 1,245 cases remain active.