Santa Barbara County looks ahead to the red tier; St. Louis de Montfort gets reopening go-ahead

Santa Barbara County officials reported encouraging COVID-19 case rates from the past week, giving them hope that the county can advance into the red tier next week and resume further business operations.
COVID-19 cases are generally being logged by the state with a seven-day lag, with counties required to meet the metrics for the next tier for 14 consecutive days before advancing. The county was reported to have met the halfway point earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County officials will receive the verdict from the state regarding whether or not they managed to meet the metrics for the second needed week.
If so, sectors including restaurants, movie theaters, places of worship, museums, gyms and personal care services like tattoo and piercing salons will be able to resume limited indoor operations.
"Moving to the red tier will be a very important step forward. We should all be collectively proud of the progress we’ve made together. However, we cannot become complacent and pretend that the worst of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror," 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.
Officials also expressed optimism after seeing an increase in testing rates over the last week, especially in the area of Goleta. Residents were recently urged to pursue testing more liberally in order to avoid penalties from the state for below-average testing rates.
"Thank you to all those who responded to the call to action. We have seen an increase in our testing at sites," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health director.
While appointments at the state-run testing site in Goleta are in high-demand, there is much more availability at the Santa Maria and Buellton sites, Do-Reynoso said.
School waivers
St. Louis de Montfort School in Santa Maria is the most recent school in Santa Barbara County to receive approval to reopen from the state on Thursday, permitting the return of K-6 students for in-person learning.
The waiver process permits schools to resume in-person instruction for grades K-6, even if the county is in a restrictive state reopening tier. Waiver applications with detailed safety plans must be approved by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, then passed on for final approval to the California Department of Public Health.
Thirty schools in the county have applied for waivers thus far, with 21 granted as of Friday.
St. Louis de Montfort will begin in-person learning on Wednesday, with no school scheduled on Monday and Tuesday in order to put needed safety measures in place, according to a letter to families from Principal Regina Fox.
Students in grades 2-6 will be required to wear masks on campus, along with faculty, and all students will be required to participate in a symptom screening process from their cars each day before entering the school.
While approved waivers are required for schools in order to reopen in the purple tier, the red tier permits all schools to reopen two weeks after entering, with school and district officials able to make the decision.
Public schools have been working on reopening plans since early in the summer, but few have pursued the waiver process, due to larger student populations and testing demands for faculty.
COVID-19 cases by area
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 35 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a total case count of 9,037 with 155 cases still considered active.
Currently, 20 individuals are hospitalized, including five in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 54 out of 3,859 total cases remain active. Sixty-one individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 12 out of 318 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 19 out of 820 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 152 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
