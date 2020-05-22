Santa Barbara County mandates face coverings in public spaces starting Tuesday

Face coverings will be mandated in public places throughout Santa Barbara County beginning Tuesday with exceptions for children under 13, in an effort to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the county moves farther into Stage 2 of reopening businesses, officials announced Friday.

The mandate begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until at least June 30, unless lifted earlier by Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, according to the Public Health Department.

"The intent of this health officer order to require the use of face coverings, as Santa Barbara County moves further into Stage 2, is to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

Failure to comply with the order may constitute a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment, or both, the order states.

Since Wednesday’s move to reopen the county, nearly 600 businesses have begun the process by completing self-certiﬁcation forms, according to 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart.

Face covering requirements

Face coverings will be required at all businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies, laundromats, restaurants, and government agencies, for individuals inside the building, waiting in line, and those conducting business via drive-thru.

They will also be required for those receiving healthcare services at hospitals, clinics, dentist and veterinary offices, as well as in any form of public, rented or ride-share transportation.

Businesses are instructed to require all employees, contractors, owners and volunteers to wear face masks while in the workplace and at off-site work locations.