Santa Barbara County mobile COVID-19 testing unit moves to Lompoc

Santa Barbara County's mobile COVID-19 testing unit is being moved to Lompoc on Friday to support expanded testing in the area, county public health officials said Thursday.
The mobile site will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ryon Park in Lompoc for at least the next two weeks, officials said, with appointment registration available at lhi.care/covidtesting.
“We are happy to report the mobile testing site will now be supporting our mid-county region with an additional testing opportunity in the city of Lompoc. We are navigating our way through this surge in cases, and testing is still an important piece in slowing the spread of the virus,” county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
The unit is intended to move between different areas of the county to increase testing opportunities. For the past two weeks, the unit has been stationed at CenCal Health in Santa Barbara.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said the city is grateful for the arrival of further testing.
"Testing is still a very important part of managing the pandemic and understanding how the virus is spreading while we work to distribute the vaccines," Osborne said. "If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take advantage of this opportunity here in Lompoc."
COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta, according to the Public Health Department.
For more information about COVID-19 testing in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/testing or call 211.
