Santa Barbara County mobile vaccine clinics open for walk-ins as registration slows

Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines now will be accepted at upcoming mobile clinics throughout Santa Barbara County, public health officials announced Wednesday.
Launched in late March, the mobile clinics are organized in coordination with local organizations, housing developments and churches with the goal of providing vaccines to underserved areas.
Between April 29 and May 9, two clinics will be held in Santa Maria, three in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta, one in New Cuyama and one in Guadalupe.
A list of all mobile clinic dates and locations is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
The county Public Health Department has been gradually increasing the availability of walk-ins at vaccination sites over the past week, as appointment registration decreases and no-shows increase across the county.
Health officials have noticed the issue at community point-of-distribution sites, located in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, according to Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
"[It] seems generally our PODs have had consistent no-show rates, however, fewer folks are registering. This is true for second doses, too," Ruiz said.
At Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin said approximately 12% of scheduled appointments last week resulted in no-shows.
Most of the upcoming mobile clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine, and one will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Public Health Department.
San Luis Obispo County officials announced Wednesday that the county has resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration lifted an 11-day distribution pause.
Santa Barbara County also resumed distribution of the vaccine on Monday.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at other sites in Santa Barbara County, visit myturn.ca.gov. For two-dose vaccines, second appointments must also be scheduled through My Turn.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
In total, 34,128 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County and 162 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Wednesday, 14 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 21,164 total cases confirmed and 180 cases still active, according to county public health data.
