Santa Barbara County mobile vaccine clinics open for walk-ins as registration slows

Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines now will be accepted at upcoming mobile clinics throughout Santa Barbara County, public health officials announced Wednesday.

Launched in late March, the mobile clinics are organized in coordination with local organizations, housing developments and churches with the goal of providing vaccines to underserved areas.

Between April 29 and May 9, two clinics will be held in Santa Maria, three in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta, one in New Cuyama and one in Guadalupe.

A list of all mobile clinic dates and locations is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.