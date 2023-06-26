“Game of Homes” is a limited time offer provided by Santa Barbara County Animal Services and ASAP CATS featuring $25 adoptions on all cats and dogs through June 30.
A $13 licensing fee may also apply.
Addresses of shelters participating in the discounted rate for pet adoption include 548 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria, 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc, and 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara.
For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services, call 1-833-422-8413 or visit one of the listed shelters above.