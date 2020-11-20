Santa Barbara County officials anticipate more COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths ahead

Santa Barbara County public health officials are bracing for increased hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 over the coming weeks, as the county experiences a second surge in cases right before the holidays.

"Santa Barbara County is clearly entering the next chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, Cottage Health infectious disease specialist. "We know it will likely be weeks before we feel that in the hospitals and in our death rates."

As in most parts of the state, things have changed rapidly for the county over the last seven days. The county suddenly was moved back into the most-restrictive purple tier on Monday after an increase in case rates, with a limited stay-at-home order taking effect Saturday.

As of Monday, the county's case rate was 7.1 per 100,000 people, just over the red tier threshold of 7. In the days since, the rate has increased to 9.7, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

A noticeable increase in cases has come out of North County areas, including Santa Maria and Lompoc, particularly in connection with 20 cases that were confirmed among local high schoolers as a result of Halloween gatherings, Do-Reynoso said.