Santa Barbara County officials discourage travel as COVID-19 cases rise; 76 cases confirmed Friday

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is continuing restrictions against gatherings and urging residents to make safe decisions regarding the holidays and travel this year.

"Outbreaks can occur when there is a gathering, even one as small as just a few people," county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. "Be open and transparent with family and friends about illnesses, concerns and expectations."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, released a joint travel advisory Friday discouraging travel along the West Coast during the holidays due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Within this advisory, individuals are encouraged to quarantine for two weeks if they plan to travel, and to consider the risk of contracting and transmitting the disease associated with their travel plans.

While COVID-19 case rates in Santa Barbara County are lower than in neighboring Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, recent case confirmations show that the county could be headed backward.

"I am worried. We are experiencing a steady increase in cases on a daily basis," Do-Reynoso said.

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed its highest daily increase in cases since the peak in late July and August, with an additional 76 COVID-19 cases confirmed.