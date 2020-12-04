Santa Barbara County officials prepare for looming stay-at-home order

Santa Barbara County officials are encouraging residents to maintain vigilance against COVID-19, especially as the county sees a surge in new cases and hospitalizations and a regional stay-at-home order looms on the horizon.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said the county's recent rise in cases mainly has been among working adults ages 18 to 49, noting that rise is especially high among individuals in clerical and management occupations.
Since November, public health officials also have noted several outbreaks throughout the county. Twelve were reported in the last month at congregate living facilities, with seven also confirmed among staff of individual businesses.
In addition, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the last week, with the number of individuals doubling and the number of individuals in the ICU tripling in the last seven days, according to county public health data.
"We are experiencing a significant increase in COVID cases, and, as expected, in our numbers hospitalized, and particularly in ICU placements," Do-Reynoso said Friday.
In order to prevent transmission, residents are reminded again not to gather with others outside their household and to quarantine for at least 10 days after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
Residents who notice people participating in large gatherings, such as parties, can call 911 to file a report, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said, as such gatherings violate current health orders.
ICU patient increases are an issue throughout the state, so much so that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order Thursday for regions where ICU availability drops to 15% or lower.
The regional stay-at-home order will go into effect at 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, according to public health officials. After that, all regions, of which there are five, with 15% ICU availability or less must adopt a three-week closure of casinos, bars, wineries, playgrounds, museums and personal care services.
While the state announced Thursday that businesses would have 48 hours to adopt new guidelines, officials on Friday changed the time frame to 24 hours.
Santa Barbara County has been placed within the Southern California region, along with San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the latter of which is likely to push the region into the 15% range soon due to its critically overwhelmed hospitals.
However, Do-Reynoso said she does not expect the county to fall under the order for at least a couple of days, explaining that ICU rates can change in the blink of an eye.
"Local hospitals are also working on increasing ICU capacity," she said.
As of Thursday, 20.6% of ICU beds in the Southern California region were still available, according to state data.
Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has seen a "moderate" increase in COVID-19 patients over the past week, according to hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan.
"Marian Regional Medical Center currently has fewer than 30 COVID-19 patients admitted, and an ICU admission rate that is substantially lower than the first two surges," San Juan said.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 75 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the county growing closer to a total of 12,000 cases.
Of the 11,917 cases confirmed thus far, 413 remain active and contagious, according to county public health data.
Hospitalizations remain high but have dropped slightly from Thursday, with 47 individuals currently hospitalized, including 14 in the ICU.
In the city of Santa Maria, 105 out of 4,731 total cases remain active. Seventy-five individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 28 out of 528 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 73 out of 1,202 cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 18 out of 255 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 13 out of 523 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 81 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a total of 6,540 cases confirmed in the county.
Of this total, 793 cases remain active as of Friday, according to county public health data.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.