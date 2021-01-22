Santa Barbara County officials worried about low vaccine allocations

Santa Barbara County public health officials are growing more concerned about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the county, with officials saying the 45,000 total doses allocated so far are not enough.

The shortage of vaccines is being experienced by most counties in the state, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said, at a time when case rates, deaths and hospitalizations are reaching peaks far higher than that of the summer surge.

According to county vaccine data, just under 20,000 have been administered in Santa Barbara County, enough for around 2% of the population to be fully vaccinated. Some doses still are being delivered by the state, and it is unclear how many actually have been received by the county.

"When we look at the number of people who’ve been vaccinated, we are concerned as well. We will continue to advocate for our community members," Do-Reynoso said. "This week we ordered all the vaccines we were allocated, and we said we would like to be put on the waiting list for 20,000 more doses when they become available."

Santa Barbara County is continuing to administer vaccines to health care workers and other frontline workers in Phase 1A, along with residents 75 and older, a group that includes around 30,000 people.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that counties could begin to vaccinate those 65 and older, Santa Barbara County is continuing to wait until more vaccinations become available. Even then, the process for another 30,000 individuals in that group could drag out, officials said.