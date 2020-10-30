Santa Barbara County officials worry about second COVID-19 spike following holidays

While COVID-19 cases remain stable in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are concerned about another spike in cases due to gatherings during the upcoming holiday season.

Santa Barbara County remains solidly in the state's red tier, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new low since the beginning of the pandemic, with just nine individuals hospitalized. Still, nationwide COVID-19 trends and the Halloween weekend are causing worry.

Second surges of COVID-19 cases are occurring in several states, with the United States setting a new record for a single-day case increase on Friday with 95,000 additional cases.

For the past month, Santa Barbara County officials have pleaded with residents to celebrate Halloween and other upcoming holidays safely, and not to participate in large gatherings at the risk of continuing the spread of COVID-19.

"There is no safe strategy to gather with people outside your immediate household this holiday season," Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.

Due to rising cases in Isla Vista, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be on patrol over the Halloween weekend to ensure compliance with county health orders, Hart said.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 26 COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, along with two deaths as a result of the illness.