Santa Barbara County on track to enter orange tier Tuesday

Santa Barbara County residents can expect to see expanded business operations in the coming days as COVID-19 case rates continue to meet the threshold for the second-least-restrictive reopening tier.
Santa Barbara County must maintain a case rate of 5.9 cases per 100,000 people or less for two consecutive weeks to enter the orange tier. With a case rate of 4.6 last week, county officials expect to make the move Tuesday.
"We have made significant progress in lowering our case rate in Santa Barbara County," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said Friday. "At this time, our case rate is approximately 5.2, and we can anticipate moving into the orange tier on Tuesday if the case rate is under 6."
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County also has met orange tier metrics for one week and will be able to advance Tuesday if its case rate remains below 6.
Once in the orange tier, indoor capacity can expand to 50% for restaurants, museums and movie theaters, and 25% for gyms, fitness centers and wineries and breweries not serving food, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Outdoor events can occur with up to 100 people or 200 people if all attendees can show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Indoor events are limited to 150 people, all of whom must show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases over the April 17 to 18 weekend, followed by 17 additional cases on Monday.
According to county public health data, 33,913 total cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, and 153 cases remain active.
Of the 66 weekend cases, 33 were reported Saturday, followed by another 33 cases on Sunday, according to county data.
As of Monday, 10 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 35 out of 11,421 total cases remain active and 155 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, eight out of 1,808 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 12 out of 3,637 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, nine out of 1,012 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, three out of 1,285 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases over the April 17 to 18 weekend, followed by 15 additional cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
In total, 20,972 cases have been confirmed in the county and 211 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Monday, 257 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.