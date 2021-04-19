Santa Barbara County on track to enter orange tier Tuesday

Santa Barbara County residents can expect to see expanded business operations in the coming days as COVID-19 case rates continue to meet the threshold for the second-least-restrictive reopening tier.

Santa Barbara County must maintain a case rate of 5.9 cases per 100,000 people or less for two consecutive weeks to enter the orange tier. With a case rate of 4.6 last week, county officials expect to make the move Tuesday.

"We have made significant progress in lowering our case rate in Santa Barbara County," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said Friday. "At this time, our case rate is approximately 5.2, and we can anticipate moving into the orange tier on Tuesday if the case rate is under 6."

Neighboring San Luis Obispo County also has met orange tier metrics for one week and will be able to advance Tuesday if its case rate remains below 6.

Once in the orange tier, indoor capacity can expand to 50% for restaurants, museums and movie theaters, and 25% for gyms, fitness centers and wineries and breweries not serving food, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Outdoor events can occur with up to 100 people or 200 people if all attendees can show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Indoor events are limited to 150 people, all of whom must show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases over the April 17 to 18 weekend, followed by 17 additional cases on Monday.