Santa Barbara County passes 100 deaths in connection to COVID-19

More than 100 Santa Barbara County residents now have died in connection to COVID-19 after the County Public Health Department confirmed four additional deaths on Thursday.

The county also confirmed 30 additional cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Two of the deceased individuals were from Santa Maria and the other two were from the Santa Ynez Valley area, which includes Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard and Santa Ynez, according to county officials.

Of the two Santa Maria residents, one was over the age of 70 while the other was between the ages of 50 and 69. In the Santa Ynez Valley, both individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69.

All four individuals had underlying health conditions, but none of them resided in a congregate living facility, officials added.

A total of 55 deaths have been confirmed in Santa Maria in connection to the disease, and four deaths now have been confirmed in the Santa Ynez Valley. The total number of deaths in the county now is 103.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County is now 8,579, with 202 cases still active.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have hovered in the 30 to 45 range over the past two weeks, with 37 individuals currently hospitalized, including 11 in the ICU, according to county data.

COVID-19 cases by area

The city of Santa Maria currently has 63 active cases with 3,708 total cases confirmed. Fifty-five individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 10 cases remain active out of 287 total. Three deaths have been confirmed.