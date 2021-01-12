Santa Barbara County passes 200 COVID-19 deaths; 470 new cases reported Tuesday

Over 200 individuals now have died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County after public health officials reported eight new deaths on Tuesday.
Over a fifth of the county's total deaths were reported in January alone, according to county public health data, with a noticeable spike in deaths beginning in December amid a second and more severe COVID-19 surge.
The eight deaths reported Tuesday include three Santa Maria residents and one resident each from Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Orcutt, the unincorporated South County area, and unincorporated North County area.
Seven of the individuals were over the age of 70 and one was between the ages of 50 and 69. Three individuals died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.
Along with additional deaths, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 470 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
A total of 22,237 cases has now been confirmed, with 2,895 cases still active and contagious.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also passed the 200 mark on Tuesday, with a new high of 211 individuals now in the hospital. That number includes 57 individuals in intensive care units, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 854 out of 7,938 total cases remain active. Ninety-four individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 187 out of 1,211 total cases remain active. Thirteen individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 261 out of 2,257 total cases remain active. Fifteen individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 122 out of 608 total cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 89 out of 891 total cases remain active. Eleven individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported an additional 498 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with four deaths from the illness.
A total of 14,233 cases has now been confirmed in the county, and 3,180 cases are still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The four most recent deaths included residents between the ages of 70 and 100, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
As of Tuesday, 115 deaths from the illness have been confirmed.
