Santa Barbara County passes 30,000 COVID-19 cases; 10,000 confirmed in one month

Santa Barbara County passed the 30,000-mark for COVID-19 cases on Monday, after the Public Health Department reported 380 new COVID-19 cases over the Feb. 6-7 weekend, followed by 146 additional cases Monday.

The landmark comes exactly one month after the county reached the 20,000-case mark, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all rising rapidly during a surge that began in December but is now showing signs of slowing.

In total, 30,087 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, with 1,028 still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the 380 weekend cases, 193 were reported Saturday, followed by 187 on Sunday, according to county data.

Three deaths also were reported between Saturday and Monday, all involving individuals over the age of 70. One individual resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, one in Lompoc, and one in the area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, according to county data.

Two of the deaths also occurred in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 337.

As of Sunday, 50,034 vaccines have been administered in the county out of 61,000 total allocated, according to state vaccine data.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are trending slowly downward after reaching a peak in the 200s in mid-January, with 141 individuals hospitalized as of Monday. This includes 39 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.