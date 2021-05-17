Santa Barbara County providers have now administered over 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to county vaccine data posted Sunday.

Of the total, 53% were first doses, 42% were second doses and 5% were single doses, according to county data.

In addition, around 25% of the doses appear to have been administered by Cottage Health clinics, after officials announced Saturday that Cottage had administered its 100,000th vaccine dose.

Despite vaccines being more accessible than ever, with all residents 12 and up eligible as of last week, vaccination rates are slowing down throughout the county. Just over 47,000 doses have been administered as of mid-May, less than a third of the 147,000-dose total in April.

Sixty percent of Santa Barbara County's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.5% is now fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases over the May 15 to 16 weekend followed by seven additional cases on Monday.

According to Santa Barbara County COVID-19 data, 34,398 total cases have been confirmed and 67 cases remain active.

Of the 27 weekend cases, 14 were reported Saturday followed by 13 on Sunday, according to county data.

As of Monday, 15 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

In Santa Maria, 14 out of 11,560 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.

In Orcutt, eight out of 1,840 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 21 out of 3,822 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, four out of 1,043 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, one out of 1,297 total cases remains active and 22 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and five additional cases on Monday.

According to county public health data, 21,208 total cases have been confirmed and 69 cases remain active.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo County officials announced that the listed number of total cases had been decreased by 134 following a review of local COVID-19 data by state and county epidemiological teams, which found instances of duplication.

The data review also resulted in the change of geographic case data, with the location of nearly 300 cases changed from the city of San Luis Obispo to being Cal Poly on-campus cases.