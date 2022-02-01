Santa Maria residents are invited to celebrate Black History Month with a host of in-person and virtual programs and events planned by the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Santa Maria Public Library and other organizations.

The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP will have a Santa Maria Black History Month display throughout the month of February at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The Santa Maria City Council also presented a Black History Month proclamation at their Tuesday meeting, accepted by Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt.

"We celebrate because it's our history … we were in the history books, but not to the degree that we should be in the history books. As my friend Wendy likes to say, 'Black history is American history, 365 days of the year,'" Lyons-Pruitt said.

The local NAACP chapter is also planning its second Black History Month Celebration in partnership with the Santa Maria Public Library to be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Lavagnino Plaza, with more details to be announced.

Organizations in the county including Healing Justice Santa Barbara, UC Santa Barbara's Multicultural Center and the The A.S. Black Women’s Health Collaborative are planning a series of virtual events as well:

Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 at 7 p.m. — Voices of Liberation discussion, Healing Justice Santa Barbara. Free registration available on eventbrite.com, streamed on TVSB and HJSB.org

— Voices of Liberation discussion, Healing Justice Santa Barbara. Free registration available on eventbrite.com, streamed on TVSB and HJSB.org Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. — Racism in Policing on Campuses, UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center. Registration for free Zoom event available at ucsb.zoom.us/j/87905989052.

Racism in Policing on Campuses, UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center. Registration for free Zoom event available at ucsb.zoom.us/j/87905989052. Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. — Online performance screening and Q&A with Tawengwa Tanyaradzwa, Etienne Charles and Gerson Lazo-Quiroga through the UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center. Link for free event at ucsb.zoom.us/j/83279445270.

Online performance screening and Q&A with Tawengwa Tanyaradzwa, Etienne Charles and Gerson Lazo-Quiroga through the UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center. Link for free event at ucsb.zoom.us/j/83279445270. Feb, 5, 12, 19, 26 at 9 a.m. — Chocolate Baby Storytime, Healing Justice Santa Barbara. Free registration available on eventbrite.com and streamed on TVSB and HJSB.org

Chocolate Baby Storytime, Healing Justice Santa Barbara. Free registration available on eventbrite.com and streamed on TVSB and HJSB.org Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. — Radical Self Love as Transformative Activism with Sonya Renee Taylor, UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center and The A.S. Black Women’s Health Collaborative. Registration available at cglink.me/2dD/r140253

Radical Self Love as Transformative Activism with Sonya Renee Taylor, UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center and The A.S. Black Women’s Health Collaborative. Registration available at cglink.me/2dD/r140253 Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. — "Rafiki" film screening, UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center. Join the free event via Zoom at ucsb.zoom.us/j/92939106309?pwd=dS9QdzYwdHRlWEM2SVF0ekw4UGdkQT09.

"Rafiki" film screening, UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center. Join the free event via Zoom at ucsb.zoom.us/j/92939106309?pwd=dS9QdzYwdHRlWEM2SVF0ekw4UGdkQT09. Feb. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. — Prioritizing the Preservation of Black Legacies in Santa Barbara, Healing Justice Santa Barbara. Entry by donation, with registration available via on eventbrite.com.