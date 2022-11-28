To help the more than 1,900 people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is seeking donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, thermal underwear, scarves, hygiene products and backpacks.
New or lightly used donations are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Public Defender’s Office at 312-P E. Cook St., Building A, in Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara office at 1100 Anacapa St.
Physical donations can be made until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, county communications manager.
Financial donations will also be accepted for the purchase of new sleeping bags and undergarments and are tax-deductible through the Public Defender’s Office partnership with Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara, Buttitta said.
Financial donations can be made online at https://givebox.com/523226.
Buttitta said items being donated will not be accepted at Family Service Agency.
In order to receive donated goods, homeless individuals and families will need to attend a distribution event Friday, Dec. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at either location of the Public Defender’s Office.
Homeless outreach teams and community partners are currently working to inform clients of the donations that will be made available to them at the event, Buttitta said.
For more information, contact the County Public Defender’s Office in Santa Maria at 805-346-7500.