Santa Barbara County Public Health to pause vaccine clinics for first doses

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will halt administration of initial vaccine doses for the next four weeks at distribution sites due to low vaccine supplies from the state, while other providers will continue to offer both first and second doses, officials said Friday.

The Public Health Department's three sites in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, which have administered around 20% of the county's vaccines since early January, will instead focus on completing second doses until the state's new vaccine distribution system launches.

Details are limited about the state system, called My Turn, which the California Department of Public Health claims will streamline the allocation process by using Blue Shield to directly deliver doses to counties, as well as facilitate the administration process by alerting residents when they are eligible.

"There are some shifts in how the state will allocate vaccines, and this results in a shift in the Public Health Department and our vaccination efforts," county Emergency Services Director Nick Clay said. "At this time, we are unable to offer any first-dose clinics for those who qualify, until additional vaccines become available and we transition to the state's new model."

In the meantime, providers like Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital are continuing to provide first doses to health care workers and residents 75 and older through their own clinics over the next week.