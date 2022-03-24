The incidence of tuberculosis has been in a steady decline nationwide for more than 100 years, but Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officials said the number of cases here has been rising since 2018.
Although numbers weren’t provided for recent years, the county reported 24 cases in 2018, nearly double the number reported the year before.
A 2020 state report said Santa Barbara County had cases equal to or greater than the state average of 5.3 per 100,000 population.
So Public Health officials on Thursday used World TB Day to educate the public about the bacterial disease and offer advice to prevent individuals with a latent form from developing full-blown cases.
Public Health officials said TB is especially burdening communities of color and vulnerable populations in the county.
But they noted the number of active TB cases is only the tip of the problem, with latent TB infection, also known as LTBI, an even greater threat.
“For every person with active TB, there are many more that have latent TB infection,” a Public Health Department spokeswoman said. “LTBI is a condition in which a person is infected with TB bacteria but does not currently have active TB disease and cannot spread TB to others.
“However, if these bacteria become active and multiply, LTBI can turn into TB disease,” she said, adding that without treatment, an average of 5% to 10% of people with LTBI will develop TB disease.
The most common treatment for LTBI is a combination of Isoniazid and Rifapentine, which must be administered over the course of several months.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing individuals at high risk of developing TB — those from a country where TB is common; those with HIV or diabetes, organ transplant recipients and those taking medication that suppresses the immune system; and those who have been in close contact with someone who has infectious TB disease.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is strengthening partnerships with physicians, health-care agencies, community organizations and leaders who work with underserved populations, the spokeswoman said.
Outreach activities also have been enhanced to provide on-site TB education to vulnerable populations about risk, testing and treatment of LTBI.
She said this year’s World TB Day theme, "Invest to End TB. Save Lives," conveys the urgent need to invest resources in the fight against TB and to achieve global leaders’ commitments to end the disease.