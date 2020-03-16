Santa Barbara County public schools shut down: Staff serves meals, preps laptops for students

Between the district schools, there are enough laptops for all 18,000 students in the district, ensuring that all students will be able to keep learning despite school closures, Halter said.

"We know that learning is not going to stop while schools are closed," Halter said.

Chromebooks will be handed out to families beginning Tuesday. At schools such as Bonita Elementary and Arellanes Elementary that are difficult for families to walk to, Halter said staff are discussing the possibility of bus drop-offs for Chromebooks at more accessible locations.

While some school districts are already implementing continued online education for students, others such as the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School district have suspended all lessons while online options are discussed.

Meal programs

Orcutt, Santa Maria Joint-Union, Santa Maria-Bonita and Guadalupe school districts are continuing to offer meals for pick-up while schools are closed.

Students 18 and under may pick up meals at the closest district school and are not required to be part of the meal program. Students must be present with adults who come to pick up meals.