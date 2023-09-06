The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has released the most recent data about sexually transmitted infections within the county, covering years 2018 through 2022.

Overall incident rates of sexually transmitted infections in Santa Barbara County are on the rise, after two years of declines during the pandemic, date show. Though the county case rates are up, they are still under California state and national rates.

The report, complied by the Epidemiology unit of the Public Health Department, reveals overall trends and provides analyses for five STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhea, early syphilis, HIV, and the newly reported Mpox.

While infection trends for STIs fluctuated during the five-year period coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic before increasing in 2021 and 2022, rates of HIV infections have stayed flat.

Cases of chlamydia represent the largest number of STI infections in the county, and are more prevalent in North County. Although overall increases in STI rates in 2022 are still well below the pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, rates of early syphilis eclipsed the 2019 high.

Gathered from mandated provider and laboratory reporting, this year’s report highlights several issues including:

While chlamydia has been on the rise since 2021, counts and rates were still below pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Rates of gonorrhea and early syphilis have been on the rise since 2020, and surpassed pre-pandemic rates setting county records in 2022.

Compared to the State, county rates were lower across all the reported STIs.

While most incidences of STI infection have seen nominal increases, one of the most concerning issues highlighted by the report is the near tripling of incidences of congenital syphilis in the county, according to officials.

The increase of early syphilis in childbearing persons has contributed to recent increases in congenital syphilis, a preventable disease that can have detrimental impacts on infants. Since 2019, Santa Barbara County exceeded the threshold of congenital syphilis set by California Department of Public Health.

Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to talk openly with their healthcare provider about sexual health and STIs, and to talk to sexual partners before having sex. The Public Health Department reminds residents that the only way to know for sure if you have an STI, is to get tested. Many STIs do not have symptoms and could go unnoticed by individuals or their partners.

The Santa Barbara Public Health Department works to understand STI trends in our community in an effort to help residents and providers recognize the importance of proper screening and treatment.

For STI prevention, testing, and treatment guidance, visit the new Santa Barbara Sexual Health Website: www.sbcsexualhealth.org. The new website also features links to the the full annual county STI report.