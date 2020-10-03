Santa Barbara County releases Halloween COVID-19 guidelines

In preparation for the fall holidays, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released new guidance on Friday regarding best practices for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Friday press conference, county public health officials outlined some of the risks of celebrating Halloween traditionally and gave options for safe alternatives.

"Traditional trick-or-treating will not be possible this year. Our plan provides a modified trick or treating plan that is safe for everyone in our community," Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

According to the guidelines, those handing out candy to trick-or-treaters are prohibited from handing it out from inside their home. Instead, candy must be left outside in a grab-and-go fashion, with houses encouraged to provide tongs for candy retrieval.

All trick-or-treaters and adults will also be required to wear face coverings while outside, and are encouraged not to eat candy until they have washed their hands. Families are also encouraged to stay in their own neighborhoods to prevent transmitting illness in multiple areas.

While the county's COVID-19 case rates have dropped considerably over the past month, allowing the county to move into the red tier on Tuesday, the coming flu and holiday season have officials worried.