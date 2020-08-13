Santa Barbara County releases list of school, special district candidates

The unofficial list of candidates for school districts and special districts posted Thursday on the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office shows several potential candidates have been removed from the preliminary list.
In addition, quite a few of the seats opening up for re-election are currently listed as not being on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, either because the number of candidates equals the number of vacancies, there are not enough candidates for all the seats or there are no candidates.
In all, 21 school district seats and 28 special district seats are designated to not be on the ballot.
It will be up to individual districts to decide how to fill seats that are left unfilled following the election. Some may call for applications, then choose someone from that field, but it's unlikely any will call for an expensive special election.
However, citizens still have time to file as official write-in candidates. The write-in filing period will open Sept. 7 and close Oct. 20.
Here’s the unofficial candidates list as posted by the County Elections Office; seats currently listed as not being on the ballot are indicated with an asterisk (*):
School Districts
Santa Barbara County Board of Education
Trustee Area 3 — Incumbent Richard E. Fulton, Santa Barbara; challenger Bruce Porter, Santa Ynez
Trustee Area 4 — Incumbent Roberta E. Heter, Santa Barbara; challengers Michelle De Werd, Los Olivos, and Jim Richardson, Solvang
Hancock Joint Community College District
*Trustee Area 1 — Incumbent Hilda Zacarias, Santa Maria
Trustee Area 2 —Suzanne Levy, Santa Maria, and Keri Lynn Common, Santa Maria
Trustee Area 4 — Incumbent Jeffery Hall, Lompoc; challenger Robert Mercado, Lompoc
Cuyama Joint Unified School District
*Three seats — No candidates
Santa Maria-Bonita School District
*Three seats — Incumbents Linda Cordero and John Hollinshead; challenger Ricardo Valencia
Lompoc Unified School District
Three seats — Incumbent William “Bill” Heath; challengers Alexander Murkison, Janet Blevins, Martin Casey, Kathi Froemming, Tom Blanco and Gary Cox
Blochman Union School District
*Three seats — Incumbents Jeania Patterson Reasner, Kelly Salas-Ernst and Daniella “Dani” Pearce
Los Olivos School District
*Short-term, two seats — Incumbents Leanna Riccitelli Drammer and Robert R. Walmsley
*Long-term — Incumbent Ness Hamaoui
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Two seats — Incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez; challengers Angie Marie Bolden, Jennifer Melena, Gabriel Amaro Morales and David E. Baskett
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District
Two seats —Janine Robitaille-Filippin, Santa Ynez; Stephen Luke, Buellton; Jose Juan Ybarra, Los Olivos; Peter Wright, Solvang; Calisse Marie Courtney, Los Olivos, Lucy Padilla, Buellton
Buellton Union School District
Two seats — Incumbent Andrew Morgan; challengers Allison Schwartz, Christy Nordgren and Sandra Enos Jordan
College School District
Two seats — Incumbent Kathleen Jackson, Santa Ynez; challengers Calisse M. Courtney, Los Olivos, and Erica Jane Flores, Santa Ynez
Guadalupe Union School District
*Two seats — Incumbents Jose Emmanuel Pereyra and Maria L. Baro
Orcutt Union School District
*Two seats — Incumbents Liz Phillips and Lisa Morinini
Solvang School District
*Short-term, two seats — Incumbents Susie Durbiano and Bradley Charles Hollister
*Long-term — Incumbent John R. Winckler; challenger Andreas Pyper
Ballard School District
*One seat — Incumbent Tracey Lynne Cassidy, Santa Ynez
Special Districts
Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District
*District 1 — Incumbent Greg D. Flores
*District 2 — Incumbent Daryl Souza
*District 4 — Incumbent Gerald T. Mahoney
*District 7 — Incumbent Thomas C. Gibbons
Santa Maria Public Airport District
*Division 1 — Incumbent Chuck Adams
*Division 3 — Incumbent Steven M. Brown
Division 5 — Incumbent David E. Baskett; challenger Debbie L. Morawski
Cuyama Community Services District
*Short-term — Incumbent Terri Allyn Cox, New Cuyama
*Long-term — Incumbent Deborah L. Williams, New Cuyama
Los Alamos Community Services District
*Three seats — Incumbents Antonius Barr and Leonard Bileti; challenger Bradley Vidro
Los Olivos Community Services District
*Two seats — Incumbent Thomas D. Fayram
Mission Hills Community Services District
Three seats — Incumbents Myron G. Heavin, Stephen “Steve” Dietrich and Walter Fasold; challengers Tom Murray and James McKenzie
Santa Ynez Community Services District
*Three seats — Incumbent Karen Jones; challenger Frank Redfern
Vandenberg Village Community Services District
Three seats — Incumbents Christopher Brooks and William “Robert” Bumpass; challengers Margaret Sazani, Shane Gallimore and Richard R. Gonzales
Casmalia Community Services District
*Two seats — No candidates
Cuyama Valley Recreation District
*Three seats — No candidates
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
*Two seats — Incumbent David McAninich; challenger Roger J. McConnell
Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District
*Division 2 — Incumbent Steve Jordan, Lompoc
*Division 3 — Incumbent Mark L. Altshuler, Lompoc
Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1
*Division 1 — Jeffrey Robert Holzer, Santa Ynez
*Division 3, short-term — Incumbent Lori Parker, Solvang
*Division 4 — Incumbent Michael Burchardi, Santa Ynez
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.