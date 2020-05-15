Santa Barbara County releases local reopening guide, confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County confirmed 15 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, five of them among inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc and 10 among county residents.

Of the new non-prison cases, five are located in Santa Maria, one is in Santa Barbara, three are in Lompoc, and one is in the unincorporated North County area.

The total number of cases among county residents is now 504, of which 97 remain active.

At the federal penitentiary, there are now 898 confirmed total cases, of which 797 remain active.

San Luis Obispo County confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 240, of which 49 are considered active.

RISE Guide

On Friday, Santa Barbara County also released the first draft of its local reopening plan, called the Reopening in a Safe Environment (RISE) Guide.

The 80-page guide, which is available for viewing and community feedback at recoverysbc.org, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors for final approval on Tuesday, May 19.

"The RISE Guide, for Reopening in a Safe Environment, will supplement the governor’s state reopening guidance. This guidance is designed to be a living document that we expect to be revised as circumstances require," 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.

Led by an expert panel of epidemiologists, physicians and public health experts from local and state hospitals, the guide was crafted with input from various sector leaders and leaders from all county cities, according to county officials.