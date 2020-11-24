Santa Barbara County remains in purple tier; 233 COVID-19 cases added since Sunday

Rising COVID-19 case rates are keeping Santa Barbara County trapped in the state's restrictive purple tier for a second week, as state officials continue their focus on stopping the spread of the virus throughout the state.

Santa Barbara County was forced to regress into the most restrictive reopening phase on Nov. 16, after being in the second phase — the red tier — for over two months.

While the county grew closer to the orange tier — the third reopening tier —during those months, the sudden move back to the purple tier stopped that progress short.

“We are continuing to face significant upticks in our local cases, and beginning to see increases in our hospitalizations. Very quickly, we have seen our metrics approach the orange tier metrics and, then, suddenly revert back to purple tier levels,” said county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

The return to the purple tier has restricted indoor operations at theaters, restaurants, places of worship and gyms once again, and limited indoor capacity at retail stores.

In order to move into the red tier and resume indoor operations at these sectors, the county will need to remain in the purple tier for at least three weeks and meet red tier metrics for two consecutive weeks.

According to Tuesday metric data shared by the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Santa Barbara County's case rate per 100,000 people has risen from 7.1 to 7.3 over the past week, just above the needed red tier rate of 7.