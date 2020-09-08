Santa Barbara County remains in restrictive phase, with 141 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Santa Barbara County confirmed 138 additional COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 5-7 weekend, followed by three additional cases on Tuesday, with public health officials urging residents to remain vigilant in order to move the county into the next reopening phase.

Cases confirmed during the holiday weekend were not reported until Tuesday, with 56 cases confirmed Saturday, followed by 30 on Sunday and 52 on Monday, according to county data.

According to county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, Tuesday's low case count was likely the result of less testing being done over the holiday weekend.

The number of confirmed cases in the county is now 8,499, with 216 cases still active, according to county data.

On Tuesday, the county also received its first official "report card" from the California Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19 spread, with the county still stuck in the purple or "widespread" tier for the time being.

While the county's overall case and positivity rates have dropped since the implementation of the new state metric system at the end of August, they still not low enough to move into the red tier and reopen further sectors such as schools.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate of 5.5% is well below the state's needed threshold of 8% to advance into the red or "substantial" tier, but progress still needs to made regarding case rates.