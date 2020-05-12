You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Barbara County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
0 comments
breaking top story

Santa Barbara County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, bringing the total number of cases to 1,371 after one previously reported case was determined not to be from novel coronavirus.

Three of the new cases are at the Federal Corrections Complex in Lompoc, three are in Santa Maria and one each was reported in the Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills area, the Santa Ynez Valley, the city of Goleta and the Santa Barbara and Mission Canyon area.

Of the county’s total cases, 495 individuals have fully recovered from the disease, while 583 are recovering at home, 39 are recovering in a hospital, with 10 of those in intensive care units, and 11 have died.

County health officials are awaiting an update on 243 cases.

By age group, three of the new cases are from the 18-to-29 group, three are from the 50-to-69 range and one is from the 30-to-49 group. Ages for the prison cases were not provided in the county’s announcement.

For novel coronavirus updates and resources, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/.

For general questions about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Public Health Department, call the county’s COVID-19 Call Center toll-free at 833-688-5551 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked
Local

Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked

  • Updated

A steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city. The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News