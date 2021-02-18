Santa Barbara County reports 125 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths from the illness on Thursday.

Confirmed cases now total 31,185, with 535 cases still active and contagious. According to county public health data, this marks the lowest active case rate since early December.

The seven reported deaths included five residents over the age of 70 and two between the ages 50 and 69. Two resided in Santa Barbara, one in the area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one in the Santa Ynez Valley, one in Lompoc, one in Orcutt, and one in the North County area.

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths now total 388, according to county data.

On Thursday, hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped below the 100-mark for the first time in two months, with 95 individuals currently hospitalized, including 20 in the intensive care unit.

In Santa Maria, 128 out of 10,540 total cases remain active and 146 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 29 out of 1,632 total cases remain active and 23 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 58 out of 3,263 total cases remain active and 41 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 29 out of 919 total cases remain active and 16 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 14 out of 1,210 total cases remain active and 19 individuals have died.