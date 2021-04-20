Santa Barbara County reports 13 COVID-19 cases, 1 death Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Tuesday.
According to Santa Barbara County public health data, 33,926 total cases have been confirmed in the county since March 2020 and 149 cases are currently active.
The additional death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages 50 and 69, according to county data. The total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county now stands at 445.
Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 33 out of 11,426 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, eight out of 1,808 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 10 out of 3,637 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, nine out of 1,012 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, three out of 1,286 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Tuesday.
According to county public health data, 20,991 total cases have now been confirmed in the county and 205 cases remain active.
