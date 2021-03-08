Santa Barbara County reports 160 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness over the March 6 to 7 weekend, followed by 73 additional cases and one death on Monday.

COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county now total 32,414, with 272 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the cases confirmed over the weekend, 39 were reported Saturday, followed by 48 on Sunday, according to county data.

The death reported Saturday was of a Lompoc resident between the ages of 50 and 69, and the death reported Monday was of an Orcutt resident over the age of 70, according to county data.

As of Monday, 424 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.

Fifty-one individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 15 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

In Santa Maria, 77 out of 10,923 total cases remain active and 149 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 14 out of 1,712 total cases remain active and 27 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 25 out of 3,397 total cases remain active and 46 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 964 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 1,240 total cases remain active and 21 individuals have died.