Santa Barbara County reports 172 new, 816 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 172 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as one death as a result of the illness.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 12,808, with 816 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Since Dec. 1, the number of active cases in the county has grown by 107%, edging closer to the all-time high of 950 active cases in May following the mass confirmation of cases at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The individual whose death was confirmed Thursday was an Orcutt resident, with underlying conditions, between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data.

This marks the 140th death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Santa Barbara County also has spiked since the beginning of the month, growing by 64% since Dec. 1, according to county data.

As of Thursday, 64 individuals confirmed for COVID-19 are hospitalized in the county, including 12 individuals in the ICU, according to county data.

Fifty-one percent of the county hospital bed's remain occupied at this time, with 24% in use by COVID-19 patients, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 226 out of 4,993 total cases remain active. Seventy-five individuals have died.