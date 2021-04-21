Santa Barbara County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
According to Santa Barbara County public health data, 33,952 total cases have been confirmed in the county since March 2020 and 145 cases are currently active.
Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Wednesday.
In total, 21,010 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county and 210 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
