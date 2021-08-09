The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 209 COVID-19 cases over the Aug. 7 to 8 weekend, followed by 54 new cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
Of the 209 weekend cases, 111 were reported Saturday, followed by 98 on Sunday, according to county public health data.
Monday's death, the 466th from COVID-19 in the county, was of a Lompoc resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data.
Overall, COVID-19 cases continue to surge in all areas of the county, with case rates per 100,000 people ranging between 9.6 in the areas of Carpinteria and Montecito to 23.6 in Santa Ynez.
Active COVID-19 cases now total 540, an increase of 34% since the start of the month, according to county data.
Thirty-five individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest number seen since March, including five individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
All residents age 12 and over are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to slow the spread, especially of the highly transmissible delta variant. As of last week, over 144,000 eligible county residents had not received the vaccine, according to county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
Residents can visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine to find nearby vaccine locations or myturn.ca.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Those in need of assistance with making an appointment can contact the county hotline at 211 and select option 8 for multilingual services.
The vaccine is free and available to all residents 12 and older regardless of documentation status.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.