Santa Barbara County reports 289 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over Feb. 13-14 weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 289 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the illness over the Feb. 13-14 weekend.

Due to the Presidents Day holiday, daily case numbers for Monday will be delayed until Tuesday, according to the department.

COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county now total 30,862, with 701 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the 289 cases reported over the weekend, 154 were confirmed Saturday, followed by 134 on Sunday, according to county data.

The five deaths reported Saturday included four individuals from Santa Barbara and one from Santa Maria, all of whom were over the age of 70 and died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility.

As of Sunday, 372 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have shrunk by 28% since Feb. 1, with 122 individuals currently hospitalized for the illness, according to county data. Of this total, 47 are in the intensive care unit.

In Santa Maria, 163 out of 10,453 total cases remain active and 143 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 30 out of 1,611 total cases remain active and 19 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 89 out of 3,241 total cases remain active and 40 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 29 out of 900 total cases remain active and 15 individuals have died.