Santa Barbara County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as one death as a result of the illness, with new state metric data indicating still-increasing COVID-19 case rates in the county.

The total number of cases in the county is now 11,631, with 394 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The individual whose death was reported Tuesday was a city of Santa Barbara resident between the ages of 50 and 69 who had underlying health conditions, according to county data.

This is the 137th COVID-19 death in the county, overall, and 15th in the city of Santa Barbara.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to increase, with 39 individuals hospitalized throughout the county as of Tuesday. Of these 29 individuals, seven are in the ICU, according to county data.

According to Tuesday metric updates from the state, Santa Barbara County currently has an adjusted daily case rate of 10 cases per 100,000 people, and an unadjusted rate of 14.1 cases per 100,000 people. Case rates are adjusted downward when a county's COVID-19 testing levels exceed the state average.

Tuesday's metrics indicate an increase from the state's last update on Saturday, when Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was 7.8 per 100,000 people.