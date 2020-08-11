Santa Barbara County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 187 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Monday reported an additional 187 COVID-19 cases, along with three additional COVID-19 deaths.
The county's total case count now numbers 6,996, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, with 306 of these cases still considered active.
The three additional deaths included two individuals from Santa Maria and one individual from the South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, according to the Public Health Department.
All three individuals were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions, according to the department. One individual was associated with a congregate living facility, although department officials did not clarify whether they were a resident.
The dates of death were not provided for these three individuals, as they have been for recent cases.
Departments officials have stated that the processing of death certificates and ensuring that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death can sometimes take up to two months, delaying the public confirmation of the death.
The additional deaths bring the county's total death count to 72, including three inmate deaths at the Federal Penitentiary and one person whose permanent residence was technically outside the county.
The county shared Monday's numbers with the caveat that cases in the county are anticipated to be significantly lower than the true number due to a state data error that caused a lag in the reporting of around 300,000 cases across California.
The glitch has since been fixed, and counties now are able to upload cases into their own databases, according to state officials.
Hospitalizations and ICU rates also rose from the weekend to Monday, with 84 individuals hospitalized and 31 of these in the ICU, according to the county.
According to a Monday night tweet by the department, 34 duplicate cases also were removed from the case count.
COVID-19 cases by area
Santa Maria continues to hold the highest number of cases, with 116 active out of 3,129 total cases. A total of 40 individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has four active cases out of 208 total cases. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 11 cases are active out of 223 total cases. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley has four active cases, with 80 cases confirmed thus far. Two individuals have died.
At the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, 1,1019 total cases have been confirmed with no cases currently active. Three deaths have been confirmed by the county, although the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed four total.
