Santa Barbara County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 187 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Monday reported an additional 187 COVID-19 cases, along with three additional COVID-19 deaths.

The county's total case count now numbers 6,996, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, with 306 of these cases still considered active.

The three additional deaths included two individuals from Santa Maria and one individual from the South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, according to the Public Health Department.

All three individuals were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions, according to the department. One individual was associated with a congregate living facility, although department officials did not clarify whether they were a resident.

The dates of death were not provided for these three individuals, as they have been for recent cases.

Departments officials have stated that the processing of death certificates and ensuring that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death can sometimes take up to two months, delaying the public confirmation of the death.

The additional deaths bring the county's total death count to 72, including three inmate deaths at the Federal Penitentiary and one person whose permanent residence was technically outside the county.

The county shared Monday's numbers with the caveat that cases in the county are anticipated to be significantly lower than the true number due to a state data error that caused a lag in the reporting of around 300,000 cases across California.