The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 230 new COVID-19 cases over the Aug. 28-29 weekend, followed by 99 cases and one death from the illness on Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases currently total 633, and nearly 40,000 cases have been confirmed in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to county public health data.

Of the 230 weekend cases, 119 were reported on Saturday, followed by 111 on Sunday.

The additional death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 476, including 169 in Santa Maria alone.

Seventy-two county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, including 22 residents in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

Just under 65% of all eligible Santa Barbara County residents — all residents 12 and under — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this week. Rates of infection from COVID-19 are around five times higher among unvaccinated residents than those who are vaccinated, according to county data.

Twenty-five percent more residents have received the vaccine in August than in July, following three previous months of steady decline in vaccination levels.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

To find a nearby COVID-19 vaccination site with appointments or walk-in vaccinations, visit myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org.