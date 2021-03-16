Santa Barbara County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Tuesday.

According to county public health data, 32,669 total cases have been confirmed, and 182 cases remain active. The active case rate is the lowest Santa Barbara County has seen for over four months.

The additional death was of a Lompoc resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data.

As of Tuesday, 430 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to steadily decline, with 40 individuals currently hospitalized for the illness, including 15 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

In Santa Maria, 63 out of 11,026 total cases remain active and 150 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 10 out of 1,723 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 13 out of 3,424 total cases remain active and 49 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 972 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 1,253 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In total, 20,115 cases have been confirmed in the county, with 288 cases still active, according to county public health data.