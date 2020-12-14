Santa Barbara County reports 360 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 360 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the county's highest-single day case increase, along with 326 new COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 12-13 weekend.

The total number of cases in the county is now 13,557, with 940 cases still considered active and contagious. This also marks the highest amount of active cases in the Santa Barbara County community so far in the pandemic.

Of the 326 weekend cases, 191 were reported on Saturday and 135 were reported Sunday, according to county public health data.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso expressed concern about Monday's case count and continued gatherings between residents, clarifying that the increase took place two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Santa Maria was the largest source of Monday's cases, with 136 in the city alone. Sixty-eight cases also were confirmed in Santa Barbara.

“Today’s positive case count surpasses any daily count we have seen to date, and underscores the predictions we have anticipated if people continue to gather with those outside of their immediate households,” Do-Reynoso said. “We are at a critical state of urgency with ICU bed availability declining at a rapid rate.”

Do Reynoso also warned that contact tracing resources are being stretched thin, limiting the county Public Health Department's ability to prevent further infections.

As a result, county residents must be extremely vigilant about watching for COVID-19 symptoms, staying home in order to prevent spread, and informing any contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19, Do-Reynoso said.