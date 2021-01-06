Santa Barbara County reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 429 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily increase in the pandemic, along with eight deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
A total of 19,448 cases now has been confirmed, with 2,007 still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
Of the eight individuals whose deaths were reported, six were over the age of 70 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49. Five resided in Santa Maria, one resided in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta, and one in the unincorporated North County area.
Five of the individuals had underlying conditions and three died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.
A total of 181 deaths from COVID-19 now has been confirmed in the county.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped slightly since Tuesday, with 167 individuals now hospitalized, including 55 in intensive care units. Adjusted ICU capacity in the county still remains below 1%, according to county health care data.
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave a grim overview of the county's COVID-19 status Tuesday, describing the debilitating effects…
In the city of Santa Maria, 580 out of 7,113 total cases remain active. Eighty-eight individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 137 out of 1,026 total cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 180 out of 1,991 total cases remain active. Thirteen individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 46 out of 481 total cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 76 out of 797 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County public health officials reported an additional 290 COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
Case data for Sunday and Monday is still missing at this time, according to public health officials.
A total of 12,185 cases has been confirmed in the county, with 2,835 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The five individuals whose deaths were reported Wednesday were all between the ages of 60 and 100, according to public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
Ninety-five deaths from COVID-19 now have been confirmed in the county.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.