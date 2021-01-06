Santa Barbara County reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 429 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily increase in the pandemic, along with eight deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

A total of 19,448 cases now has been confirmed, with 2,007 still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the eight individuals whose deaths were reported, six were over the age of 70 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49. Five resided in Santa Maria, one resided in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta, and one in the unincorporated North County area.

Five of the individuals had underlying conditions and three died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.

A total of 181 deaths from COVID-19 now has been confirmed in the county.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped slightly since Tuesday, with 167 individuals now hospitalized, including 55 in intensive care units. Adjusted ICU capacity in the county still remains below 1%, according to county health care data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 580 out of 7,113 total cases remain active. Eighty-eight individuals have died.