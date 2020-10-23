Santa Barbara County reports 45 COVID-19 cases Friday; outbreaks reported at UCSB

COVID-19 outbreaks in UC Santa Barbara sorority and fraternity houses are contributing to a rise in cases that could jeopardize Santa Barbara County's ability to meet metrics for the state's next reopening tier, public health officials said Friday.

According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, the outbreaks were originally thought to be contained, but further testing after recent parties in Isla Vista has revealed more cases.

"We do anticipate additional cases in the Isla Vista community," Do-Reynoso said. "We are concerned, [but] we do believe that the majority of the Isla Vista community are adhering to guidelines."

Forty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Friday, including 12 in Isla Vista and 18 in Santa Maria, marking the county's highest daily case increase since late September.

To meet metrics for the orange tier, the county needs to lower its daily case rate per 100,000 people to 3.9 or lower. For Santa Barbara County's population, this comes out to around 19 cases per day, Do-Reynoso said.

The county's most recent case rate per 100,000 people as of Tuesday was calculated to be 4.3.

Although Santa Maria has historically led the county in overall and active COVID-19 cases, Isla Vista's active cases have tied with and even exceeded that of Santa Maria in recent days.