Santa Barbara County reports 535 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 535 COVID-19 cases along with seven deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases in the county has reached 22,769, with 3,256 cases still active and contagious — a new active case record, with around one-third located in Santa Maria, according to county public health data.

The seven residents whose deaths were confirmed Wednesday were all over the age of 70, and four died in connection with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.

Three were Santa Barbara residents, two resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, one lived in Goleta, and one was a resident of the unincorporated North County area. As of Wednesday, 214 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county dropped slightly from Tuesday but still remain among the highest yet, with 199 individuals hospitalized, including 54 in intensive care units, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 1,001 out of 8,133 total cases remain active. Ninety-four individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 225 out of 1,252 total cases remain active. Thirteen individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 307 out of 2,330 total cases remain active. Fifteen individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 136 out of 628 total cases remain active. Twelve individuals have died.