The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight additional deaths from COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday, bringing the county's death total to nearly 600.
The eight deaths included six individuals over the age of 70, one between the ages of 50 and 69 and another between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data.
Three of the individuals were residents of Lompoc, two from Orcutt, one from Santa Maria, one from Santa Barbara and one from Goleta. As of Wednesday, 598 deaths from the illness have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County.
In addition, three of the deaths were associated with a congregate care facility, according to county data.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID remains high but appears to be beginning a descent, while intensive care unit admissions show signs of rising. As of Wednesday, 144 residents were hospitalized, including 19 in the intensive care unit.
