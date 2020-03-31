Santa Barbara County reports 99 COVID-19 cases; number in SLO County hits 80

She said the county is looking at three models of case progression, which project the run of the disease with peak dates of April 26 to July 28.

“So we’re at the top of the curve,” she said, admitting the lack of hard data makes it difficult to predict the course of the disease and what is needed.

But she said the county is “aggressively pursuing” 500 to 1,000 alternative hospital beds that will allow caring for the critically ill, and she expects to have 500 within two weeks.

The county currently has 85 ventilators and has requested 100 more from the state, along with 500 disposable ventilators.

“How many we’ll get is anyone’s guess,” she said, noting patients are staying on ventilators longer than anticipated.

She also said anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and doesn’t have insurance can get free care at the Public Health Clinics, even if it turns out they don’t have the disease.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Meanwhile, the inmate population in Santa Barbara County Jail is the lowest in 50 years, and the number of bookings is the lowest in county history as a result of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, County Sheriff Bill Brown said Tuesday.