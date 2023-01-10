Despite record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, road and highway closures, mass evacuations, damage to infrastructure, power outages, trees down, rock slides, more than 400 calls for help and more than 100 rescues, no deaths, injuries or missing persons have been reported in Santa Barbara County from Monday's storm.

County officials said that was the result of lessons learned from the 1/9 Debris Flow in 2018 and the resulting planning, advance preparations and actions taken by fire, law enforcement and other departments’ personnel, public cooperation and assistance provided by other counties.

However, one county supervisor said he was disappointed with the planning and response for evacuating people living in riverbeds when so much emphasis was placed on evacuating South Coast residents.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the county lifted shelter-in-place orders for the Tepusquet, Santa Maria Mesa and Foxen Canyon areas as well as those under the Alisal and Cave fire burn scars.

Evacuation orders for Montecito, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara also had been lifted, said Scott Safechuck, public information officer for County Fire Department.

“When the storm arrived, heavier than anticipated rain deluged our entire county,” Sheriff Bill Brown told the Board of Supervisors in the Tuesday meeting held remotely because of continuing rain, closed highways and dangerous conditions.

“The South Coast front country was especially hard hit with unprecedented and historic rainfall levels,” Brown continued. “This storm dropped more than a foot of rain across the entire Camino Cielo ridgeline in a 24-hour period.

“The Flood Control [District] monitor on San Marcos Pass registered over 21 inches of rain in the past seven days and close to 30 inches of rain over the past 30 days.”

County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said that as the storm approached, Incident Management Team 3 was activated, and the county was divided into the Northern Branch and Southern Branch operational areas.

“That was especially effective and, quite frankly, necessary yesterday because … we were cut off for part of the day,” Hartwig said, referring to closures of highways 101 and 154.

However, 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said he was disappointed with the planning and response for homeless people living in the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria rivers and asked why they were not evacuated.

“It seems like those people are the most vulnerable in our county,” Nelson said. “They actually live in a water course.”

Brown said the Sheriff’s Office contacted the Santa Maria and Lompoc police departments, who provided warnings.

“We flew both riverbeds and noticed that the majority of that population had self-evacuated,” he said. “They left the area. They couldn’t stay. They weren’t living in the riverbed.”

He said there were some under bridges but they chose not to leave.

Nelson disputed that, referring to two rescues that took place in Lompoc, one where a mother, father and premature newborn were rescued from an island in the Santa Ynez River and another where a person was rescued from the river not far away.

He asked that Brown consider evacuating them even Tuesday morning when most of the storm had passed.

Brown responded that the county felt the greatest threat was to the residents below the burn scars from the Thomas, Cave and Alisal fires, and they had not received any reports of anything that warranted further action regarding the riverbeds.

George Chapjian, director of the Community Services Department, also said homeless individuals were contacted by outreach workers, through cellphones and by loudspeaker announcements from helicopter flyovers.

Reporting on road closures, Brown said as of Tuesday morning, the northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed from Winchester Canyon to Highway 1, Highway 154 was closed from Highway 246 to Highway 192 and Highway 1 was closed from Highway 101 to Highway 246.

In an update Tuesday morning, Caltrans District 5 spokesman said northbound Highway 101 was also closed at Highway 150 near Carpinteria and at Sheffield Drive near Summerland.

Southbound Highway 101 was closed at Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, Highway 246 was closed at Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang and Highway 1 was closed from Highway 166 West to Brown Road near Guadalupe, Shivers said.

Scott McGolpin, director of the Public Works Department, said 47 roads were either closed or being worked on, which did not include closed streets inside cities, and multiple trees were down at various locations.

He said on Monday evening the county initiated a levee patrol along the Santa Maria River, which was still flowing Tuesday, and the patrol would continue for a couple of days.

Safechuck noted the Sisquoc River near Tepusquet also was flowing.

In an advisory issued at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Maria spokesman Mark Van De Kamp said the city had reopened five of the 14 roads that had been closed by flooding Monday.

But city parks with retention basins remained closed because the basins are full of runoff water, he said, adding city crews were continuing to assess storm damage.

County Fire Department said flooding damaged 10 to 15 homes, 20 were evacuated and another 500 were affected near Hibiscus Court and Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt.

Pavement, a section of curb and sidewalk and fencing was destroyed by water pouring into a drainage basin and a large sinkhole opened near Union Valley Parkway and Bradley Road in Orcutt.

Three people had to be rescued from vehicles trapped in water on Highway 135 at Harris Grade near Lompoc and another was pulled from a vehicle swept away in a creek in Santa Ynez.