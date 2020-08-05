Santa Barbara County reports three COVID-19 deaths from July, plus 60 additional cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, all of which occurred in the month of July but were not reported due to a delay in confirmation that COVID-19 was the main cause of death.

According to the Public Health Department, one of the three individuals lived in Santa Maria, was between the ages of 50-69 and died on July 5.

The two others lived in a congregate living facility in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria, and were over the age of 70. They died on July 29 and 30.

All three individuals also had underlying health conditions, according to the Public Health Department.

Seven previously uncounted deaths from June and July have now been confirmed over a period of three days, with one announced Monday and three others confirmed Tuesday.

The delayed reports have flooded in after the county Public Health Department shared on Friday that state data errors caused 28 deaths that occurred between April and June to go uncounted.