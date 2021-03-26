Santa Barbara County residents 16 and up eligible for vaccine appointments April 12

Santa Barbara County residents ages 16 and older will be able to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines as early as April 12, county public health officials said Friday.

The new age group will exponentially increase the number of vaccine-eligible residents in the county, following the expansion of vaccines to residents ages 50 to 64 on Thursday.

"I urge everyone to be on the lookout for when the vaccine becomes available to you, and jump on the earliest opportunity for your own and everyone else's safety," county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.

Residents 16 and older will be able to register for appointments at the county's community-based vaccination site when it moves to Santa Barbara on April 12, following seven-day stints in Lompoc and Santa Maria.

Appointments for residents 50 to 64 years of age are currently available at the community-based clinic, which will open for the first time at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc from March 28 to April 4.

The clinic will be open each day from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with first-dose appointment registration offered online at publichealthsbc.org/community-vaccination-clinics or by calling the county hotline at 211 and selecting option 4.

As of Friday afternoon, several appointments remained available throughout the seven day-period.