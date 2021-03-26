Santa Barbara County residents 16 and up eligible for vaccine appointments April 12

Santa Barbara County residents ages 16 and older will be able to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines as early as April 12, county public health officials said Friday.
The new age group will exponentially increase the number of vaccine-eligible residents in the county, following the expansion of vaccines to residents ages 50 to 64 on Thursday.
"I urge everyone to be on the lookout for when the vaccine becomes available to you, and jump on the earliest opportunity for your own and everyone else's safety," county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.
Residents 16 and older will be able to register for appointments at the county's community-based vaccination site when it moves to Santa Barbara on April 12, following seven-day stints in Lompoc and Santa Maria.
Appointments for residents 50 to 64 years of age are currently available at the community-based clinic, which will open for the first time at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc from March 28 to April 4.
The clinic will be open each day from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with first-dose appointment registration offered online at publichealthsbc.org/community-vaccination-clinics or by calling the county hotline at 211 and selecting option 4.
As of Friday afternoon, several appointments remained available throughout the seven day-period.
In the meantime, county providers are continuing to work their way through the population of residents 65 and older, along with other eligible groups.
As of Friday, 64% of the county's 75-and-up population and 25% of residents 65 to 74 have been fully vaccinated, according to county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
While the rate of full vaccination among residents 65 to 74 is notably lower, Do-Reynoso said 75% of the age group has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Friday.
According to county public health data, 33,020 total COVID-19 cases now have been confirmed, and 209 cases remain active.
As of Friday, 39 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 58 out of 11,135 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 151 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, 13 out of 1,740 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 44 out of 3,496 total cases remain active and 52 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, four out of 983 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, five out of 1,262 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
