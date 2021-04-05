Santa Barbara County residents 16 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Barbara County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, expanding access to the largest group of residents yet, county public health officials said Monday.

At this time, residents 16 and older can register for appointments to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the county's community vaccination site at Hancock College in Santa Maria, where several slots are available from Thursday through Sunday, public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.

Residents 18 and older can register for an appointment to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for clinics taking place April 6 and 8, or to receive the Moderna vaccine at Hancock College on Wednesday only, according to Ruiz.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, residents 16 and older are approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both limited to residents at least 18 years old.

Appointments at the Santa Barbara clinics are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We have reached a critical moment in our vaccination efforts where all groups able to receive the vaccine are now eligible at county Public Health community vaccination clinics,” county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. “Now is the time to encourage your family members, neighbors, co-workers to do their part and receive the vaccine as soon as they can."

Residents can register for appointments at both these sites online at publichealthsbc.org/phd-vaccination-clinics, or by calling 211 and selecting option 4 for assistance.